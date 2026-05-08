Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush's price objective indicates a potential upside of 149.61% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CGEM. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Zacks Research cut Cullinan Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

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Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $910.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of -0.09. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The business's 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,982 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $67,854.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 164,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,241,171. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kay Fenton sold 4,398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $59,900.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,295.60. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,319. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,510,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,890,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 28,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company's stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

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