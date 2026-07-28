Cummins (CMI) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Cummins to post earnings of $7.21 per share and revenue of $9.3303 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $29 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI traded down $24.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $637.24. 90,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,896. The company has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $671.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.71. Cummins has a 52-week low of $354.68 and a 52-week high of $737.76.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Cummins's previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cummins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cummins from $815.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $845.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Cummins from $696.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $740.07.

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Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 730 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.92, for a total transaction of $518,971.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,912,010.72. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicole Lamb-Hale sold 2,408 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.34, for a total value of $1,650,298.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,652,328.56. This trade represents a 14.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,579 shares of company stock worth $9,377,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company's stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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