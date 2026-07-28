Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.27, Zacks reports. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 1.74%. Curbline Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.240-1.260 EPS.

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Curbline Properties Stock Down 0.0%

Curbline Properties stock opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Curbline Properties has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 219.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Curbline Properties from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Curbline Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curbline Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curbline Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Curbline Properties by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,342,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,894 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 36.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,164,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,414,000 after buying an additional 577,037 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,778,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,966,000 after buying an additional 562,642 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,621,000 after buying an additional 269,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,514,222 shares of the company's stock worth $35,145,000 after acquiring an additional 262,778 shares during the period.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

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