Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $766.3333.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

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Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE CW opened at $751.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $463.00 and a 1 year high of $808.16. The business's fifty day moving average is $746.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $699.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's payout ratio is 7.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total value of $1,804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,739,270.48. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total value of $165,640.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,029.42. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $2,257,998 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 738.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,003 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,812,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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