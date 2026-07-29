Curtiss-Wright (CW) Projected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.62 per share and revenue of $926.1740 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts: Sign Up

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $729.49 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $464.91 and a 1-year high of $808.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business's 50 day moving average is $746.99 and its 200-day moving average is $709.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CW shares. Weiss Ratings raised Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $724.00 to $768.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $773.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CW

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, EVP John C. Watts sold 220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.91, for a total value of $165,640.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,029.42. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total value of $288,058.05. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,568,075.40. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,998 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 354.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company's stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Curtiss-Wright, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Curtiss-Wright wasn't on the list.

While Curtiss-Wright currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here