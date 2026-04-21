Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.0625.

A number of analysts have commented on CWK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

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Institutional Trading of Cushman & Wakefield

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 126.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm's 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm's core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

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