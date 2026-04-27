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Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Custom Truck One Source logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Quarterly beat: CTOS reported a loss per share of ($0.02), beating estimates by $0.03, and posted revenue of $461.6M (vs. $448.3M est.), up 9.3% year‑over‑year.
  • Profitability and balance‑sheet concerns: The company still has a negative net margin (‑1.6%) and negative ROE (‑3.88%), with high leverage (debt/equity 2.00) and a low quick ratio (0.26).
  • Market and analyst picture: Shares rose ~0.6% to $8.79 (market cap ~$2.0B), institutional ownership is ~90%, and analysts are mixed with a consensus "Hold" and an average price target of $8.00 (range roughly $6–$11).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Custom Truck One Source.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $461.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.27 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,407,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,796. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 737,180 shares of the company's stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 416,833 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTOS

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc NYSE: CTOS is a North American provider of specialty rental equipment, parts and services. The company's fleet encompasses a wide range of assets, including cranes, aerial work platforms, trench safety and shoring equipment, fluid management solutions, generators and other industrial machinery. Customers rely on Custom Truck One Source to support projects in construction, energy, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, municipalities and large-scale events.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Custom Truck One Source has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of more than 140 branch locations across the United States and Canada.

Read More

Earnings History for Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

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