Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Robert W. Baird

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.93.

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Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.88%.The company had revenue of $563.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Custom Truck One Source's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 9.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 810,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 72,935 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,628 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Custom Truck One Source News

Here are the key news stories impacting Custom Truck One Source this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: CTOS reported adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, versus analyst estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02 and a loss of $0.13 in the prior-year quarter. Revenue reached a record $563.4 million, up 10.2% year over year and well above the roughly $510 million consensus estimate. Custom Truck One Source Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

CTOS reported adjusted earnings of $0.05 per share, versus analyst estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02 and a loss of $0.13 in the prior-year quarter. Revenue reached a record $563.4 million, up 10.2% year over year and well above the roughly $510 million consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was raised: Management now expects 2026 revenue of $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion, above the approximately $2.05 billion FactSet consensus, and increased its adjusted EBITDA outlook. The upgraded forecast suggests continued demand for specialty equipment serving utility, telecom, rail and other infrastructure markets. Custom Truck One Source 2026 Revenue Outlook

Management now expects 2026 revenue of $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion, above the approximately $2.05 billion FactSet consensus, and increased its adjusted EBITDA outlook. The upgraded forecast suggests continued demand for specialty equipment serving utility, telecom, rail and other infrastructure markets. Positive Sentiment: The earnings beat improved the company’s outlook: The quarter marked a shift from the year-ago loss to positive earnings, reinforcing the market’s view that operating performance may be recovering as infrastructure-related demand remains firm. Custom Truck One Source Beats Q2 Estimates

The quarter marked a shift from the year-ago loss to positive earnings, reinforcing the market’s view that operating performance may be recovering as infrastructure-related demand remains firm. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target remains close to the market: The reported consensus price target is $10.14, offering limited implied upside relative to the stock’s recent trading level and suggesting analysts have not yet fully repriced the stronger results. CTOS Consensus Target Price

The reported consensus price target is $10.14, offering limited implied upside relative to the stock’s recent trading level and suggesting analysts have not yet fully repriced the stronger results. Negative Sentiment: Financial risks remain: CTOS continues to report a negative net margin and negative return on equity, while its debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 2.0. These factors could limit the stock’s upside if growth or profitability improvement slows.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc NYSE: CTOS is a North American provider of specialty rental equipment, parts and services. The company's fleet encompasses a wide range of assets, including cranes, aerial work platforms, trench safety and shoring equipment, fluid management solutions, generators and other industrial machinery. Customers rely on Custom Truck One Source to support projects in construction, energy, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, municipalities and large-scale events.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Custom Truck One Source has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of more than 140 branch locations across the United States and Canada.

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