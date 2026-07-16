Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Customers Bancorp to announce earnings of $2.00 per share and revenue of $229.2360 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.51 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company's revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Customers Bancorp Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $76.95 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $82.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.62.

View Our Latest Report on CUBI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.58 per share, with a total value of $72,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 521,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,866,002.12. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jay S. Sidhu sold 60,315 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $4,597,812.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 767,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,510,870.11. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the bank's stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,054 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 218.9% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 354 shares of the bank's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,867 shares of the bank's stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc NYSE: CUBI is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and the parent of Customers Bank, a federally chartered institution. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services, combining traditional deposit and lending products with modern digital banking platforms. As a publicly traded entity, Customers Bancorp focuses on delivering tailored financial solutions to mid‐market companies, small businesses, professionals and individuals across the United States.

Through its commercial banking division, the company provides term loans, lines of credit, real estate financing, asset‐based lending and treasury management services.

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