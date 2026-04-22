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CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
CVB Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • CVB Financial reported quarterly EPS of $0.38, beating estimates by $0.18; the company posted a net margin of 32.28% and ROE of 9.25%, and the stock rose about 0.4% to $20.37 on higher-than-average volume.
  • The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share (annualized $0.80), a 3.9% yield with a payout ratio of 53.33%.
  • Institutional ownership is roughly 74.2% with notable inflows from Invesco and others, and analysts rate the stock a "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $24.17 (Weiss upgraded to "Buy").
  • Five stocks we like better than CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18, Zacks reports. CVB Financial had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

CVB Financial Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CVBF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. 2,135,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.65.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. CVB Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CVB Financial by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,352 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 138,661 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in CVB Financial by 418.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 91,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 74,169 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,544 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,272 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CVB Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVBF

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a California-based commercial bank whose operations trace back to 1974. Headquartered in Ontario, California, the company provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its community-focused branch network. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol CVBF, CVB Financial oversees strategic planning, corporate governance and long-term growth initiatives for its subsidiary.

The company's core business activities include commercial lending, real estate financing, equipment leasing and Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.

Read More

Earnings History for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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