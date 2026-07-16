CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Strong Sell" by Analysts

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Strong Sell" by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVI. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised CVR Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded CVR Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered CVR Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 44.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,741 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,943 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company's stock.

CVR Energy Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 0.83.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.70). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. CVR Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.02%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is an independent downstream energy company engaged primarily in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer production in the United States. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy operates through two reportable segments—Petroleum Products and Nitrogen Fertilizers—leveraging its refining expertise and distribution network to serve both wholesale and retail markets across key regions in the U.S.

In its Petroleum Products segment, the company owns and operates the Coffeyville, Kansas refinery, which has the capability to process various grades of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

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