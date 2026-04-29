CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.33 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($1.33), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 0.38%.CVR Energy's quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

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CVR Energy Stock Performance

CVR Energy stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,496. The firm's fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 131.10 and a beta of 0.94. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded CVR Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "sell" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CVR Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of "Strong Sell" and an average price target of $31.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 275,012 shares of CVR Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $5,888,006.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 71,201,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,432,143.75. This trade represents a 0.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 783,404 shares of company stock worth $16,445,044 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,329 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,741 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,943 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,452 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company's stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is an independent downstream energy company engaged primarily in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer production in the United States. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Energy operates through two reportable segments—Petroleum Products and Nitrogen Fertilizers—leveraging its refining expertise and distribution network to serve both wholesale and retail markets across key regions in the U.S.

In its Petroleum Products segment, the company owns and operates the Coffeyville, Kansas refinery, which has the capability to process various grades of crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

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