CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $106.72 and traded as high as $125.28. CVR Partners shares last traded at $122.8660, with a volume of 63,757 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAN shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CVR Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CVR Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UAN

CVR Partners Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock's 50-day moving average is $120.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.31.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $131.07 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. CVR Partners's payout ratio is 15.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVR Partners by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CVR Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,757 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVR Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in CVR Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,823 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVR Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, L.P. NYSE: UAN is a publicly traded master limited partnership focused on the production and marketing of nitrogen fertilizer products. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, the partnership owns and operates two nitrogen fertilizer plants in Coffeyville, Kansas, where it manufactures ammonia, granular urea, and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solutions. These products are essential nutrients for a wide range of row and specialty crops, helping growers optimize yield and soil fertility across diverse agricultural applications.

The partnership's operations center on two integrated facilities connected by pipeline, rail and trucking infrastructure, enabling efficient logistics and year-round production.

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