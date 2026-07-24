CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $118.30 and traded as high as $124.56. CVR Partners shares last traded at $124.1810, with a volume of 33,841 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded CVR Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAN

CVR Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.30.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $180.05 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from CVR Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.9%. CVR Partners's payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,757 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CVR Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,823 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVR Partners by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company's stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, L.P. NYSE: UAN is a publicly traded master limited partnership focused on the production and marketing of nitrogen fertilizer products. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, the partnership owns and operates two nitrogen fertilizer plants in Coffeyville, Kansas, where it manufactures ammonia, granular urea, and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solutions. These products are essential nutrients for a wide range of row and specialty crops, helping growers optimize yield and soil fertility across diverse agricultural applications.

The partnership's operations center on two integrated facilities connected by pipeline, rail and trucking infrastructure, enabling efficient logistics and year-round production.

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