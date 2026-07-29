CVS Health (CVS) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $100.0886 billion for the quarter. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CVS Health to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.56. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $58.99 and a 52 week high of $110.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. CVS Health's payout ratio is 117.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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