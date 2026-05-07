CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the pharmacy operator's stock. DA Davidson's target price suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the company's current price.

CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.20.

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CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.70. 563,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,423,662. The company has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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