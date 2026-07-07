CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.60.

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CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $103.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 292,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467,340. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock's 50 day moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average is $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

CVS Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on CVS Health to $110 and maintained an overweight rating, signaling confidence in the company’s outlook and supporting the stock. Benzinga article

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on CVS Health to $110 and maintained an overweight rating, signaling confidence in the company’s outlook and supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted CVS Health as a momentum name and a healthcare outlier, with investors focused on its earnings beat, margin expansion potential, and turnaround progress. Seeking Alpha article

Recent commentary highlighted CVS Health as a momentum name and a healthcare outlier, with investors focused on its earnings beat, margin expansion potential, and turnaround progress. Positive Sentiment: CVS Health Foundation announced a $1 million investment in Hartford nonprofits, which may modestly support the company’s community health image and ESG profile. Yahoo Finance article

CVS Health Foundation announced a $1 million investment in Hartford nonprofits, which may modestly support the company’s community health image and ESG profile. Neutral Sentiment: CVS Health said it will hold its second-quarter 2026 earnings conference call on August 5, keeping investors focused on upcoming results rather than changing fundamentals immediately. PR Newswire article

CVS Health said it will hold its second-quarter 2026 earnings conference call on August 5, keeping investors focused on upcoming results rather than changing fundamentals immediately. Negative Sentiment: CVS medicated wipes were recalled over child safety concerns, a consumer-safety issue that could create reputational noise and weigh on sentiment. WBIW article

CVS medicated wipes were recalled over child safety concerns, a consumer-safety issue that could create reputational noise and weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: A separate report also noted the medicated wipes recall tied to child safety concerns, reinforcing the product-liability overhang. Yahoo News article

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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