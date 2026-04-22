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Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Cyrela Brazil Realty logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down 7.1%, opening at $5.48 on Wednesday after a prior close of $5.90, with just 100 shares trading during the gap.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.29 on $599 million in revenue, delivering a 21.39% net margin and an 18.88% return on equity.
  • Cyrela is a leading Brazilian residential developer focused on luxury and mid‑market housing, with a $2.10 billion market cap, a P/E of 5.83, debt‑to‑equity of 0.63 and strong liquidity (current and quick ratios of 4.24).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $5.48. Cyrela Brazil Realty shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 100 shares.

Cyrela Brazil Realty Stock Down 7.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock's fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter. Cyrela Brazil Realty had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 18.88%.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty

(Get Free Report)

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações is a leading Brazilian residential real estate developer. Founded in 1962 by Elie Horn and headquartered in São Paulo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality construction, innovative architectural design and sustainable building practices. It focuses primarily on luxury and mid-market housing projects, combining modern amenities with meticulous craftsmanship.

The company's core activities encompass land acquisition, project design, construction management and sales of residential units such as condominiums, single-family homes and mixed-use developments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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