Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (OTCMKTS:CYRBY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $5.48. Cyrela Brazil Realty shares last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 100 shares.

Get Cyrela Brazil Realty alerts: Sign Up

Cyrela Brazil Realty Stock Down 7.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock's fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Cyrela Brazil Realty (OTCMKTS:CYRBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter. Cyrela Brazil Realty had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 18.88%.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações is a leading Brazilian residential real estate developer. Founded in 1962 by Elie Horn and headquartered in São Paulo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality construction, innovative architectural design and sustainable building practices. It focuses primarily on luxury and mid-market housing projects, combining modern amenities with meticulous craftsmanship.

The company's core activities encompass land acquisition, project design, construction management and sales of residential units such as condominiums, single-family homes and mixed-use developments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cyrela Brazil Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cyrela Brazil Realty wasn't on the list.

While Cyrela Brazil Realty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here