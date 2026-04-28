D. Boral Capital Reaffirms "Buy" Rating for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

HUMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Humacyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Humacyte from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humacyte has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.71.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on HUMA

Humacyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. 4,374,901 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,422,959. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $185.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13). Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 990.48% and a negative net margin of 1,998.87%.The firm had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of off-the-shelf, regenerative human acellular vessels (HAVs) designed to address critical vascular access needs. The company's proprietary vessels are engineered from human donor cells and then decellularized to create a biocompatible scaffold capable of integrating with a patient's own tissue. Humacyte's primary business activities encompass process development, large-scale manufacturing, and clinical evaluation of HAVs for use in end-stage renal disease, peripheral arterial disease and other vascular repair applications.

The company's lead product candidate, the HAV, has advanced through multiple clinical trials for arteriovenous access in hemodialysis patients, demonstrating durability, reduced infection rates and compatibility with repeated cannulation.

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