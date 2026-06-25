D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several brokerages have commented on QBTS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of D-Wave Quantum from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday.

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D-Wave Quantum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Positive Sentiment: President Trump’s new executive orders on quantum computing are being seen as a major industry tailwind, because they push faster federal adoption of quantum solutions and quantum-resistant encryption. That could create new government contract opportunities for D-Wave Quantum and other U.S. quantum names. D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Could See New Openings After White House Quantum Orders

President Trump’s new executive orders on quantum computing are being seen as a major industry tailwind, because they push faster federal adoption of quantum solutions and quantum-resistant encryption. That could create new government contract opportunities for D-Wave Quantum and other U.S. quantum names. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted D-Wave’s push beyond quantum annealing and a new simulator/breakthrough, which could broaden its customer base and reinforce the view that the company is making meaningful technical progress. D-Wave Pushes Beyond Quantum Annealing. Is QBTS Stock Worth Buying Now?

Multiple reports highlighted D-Wave’s push beyond quantum annealing and a new simulator/breakthrough, which could broaden its customer base and reinforce the view that the company is making meaningful technical progress. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators are framing D-Wave as a speculative quantum stock worth watching after the policy news, but the recent coverage is mostly thematic rather than based on a new earnings beat or contract announcement. D-Wave Quantum: Trump's Orders Make This Speculative Buy Worth Watching

Analysts and market commentators are framing D-Wave as a speculative quantum stock worth watching after the policy news, but the recent coverage is mostly thematic rather than based on a new earnings beat or contract announcement. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish quantum narrative, investors appear to be separating winners from laggards in the sector, which can pressure QBTS if sentiment rotates toward names with clearer near-term revenue momentum. Why Investors Are Finally Separating Quantum Computing Winners From Losers

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $5,142,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,142,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,381,902.20. The trade was a 14.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 7,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $191,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,603.30. This trade represents a 26.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,363,842 shares of company stock valued at $35,802,656. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QBTS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 96,248 shares of the company's stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,807 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,272,020 shares of the company's stock worth $59,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,415 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 41,691 shares of the company's stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company's stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of QBTS stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 21.31 and a current ratio of 21.41. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.32.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 2,957.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 80.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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