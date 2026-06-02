D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Receives "Buy" Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price target indicates a potential upside of 45.85% from the stock's previous close.

QBTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of D-Wave Quantum from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.93.

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D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

QBTS stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 48,875,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,939,260. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 21.41, a quick ratio of 21.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The company's 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 2,957.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. D-Wave Quantum's quarterly revenue was down 80.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

In other D-Wave Quantum news, VP Sophie C. Ames sold 23,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $437,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 596,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,327,320.94. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $144,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $356,652.03. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 383,553 shares of company stock worth $10,118,016. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 12.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 59.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 201.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,765 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 134,066 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 93.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 52,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 125.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company's stock.

More D-Wave Quantum News

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D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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