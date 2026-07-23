D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Trading Down 1.3% - Should You Sell?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $17.12. Approximately 13,524,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 30,425,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts: Sign Up

Key D-Wave Quantum News

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QBTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 target price on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 1.3%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 21.41 and a quick ratio of 21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.11.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 2,957.23%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company's revenue was down 80.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D-Wave Quantum news, VP Sophie C. Ames sold 23,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $437,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 596,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,327,320.94. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 687,627 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $17,967,693.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,299,771 shares in the company, valued at $86,223,016.23. This trade represents a 17.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,360,772 shares of company stock valued at $35,737,111 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 541.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,089,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205,427 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 136,842.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,194,866 shares of the company's stock worth $83,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192,533 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,548,013 shares of the company's stock worth $92,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,980 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,592,656 shares of the company's stock worth $120,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,648,395 shares of the company's stock worth $97,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company's stock.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider D-Wave Quantum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and D-Wave Quantum wasn't on the list.

While D-Wave Quantum currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here