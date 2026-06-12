DA Davidson Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $250.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the software company's stock. DA Davidson's price target points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the stock's current price.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $420.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC set a $302.00 target price on Adobe in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $285.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $250.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $297.69.

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Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $218.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.29 and a 200 day moving average of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $218.09 and a fifty-two week high of $416.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Adobe by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company's stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 112.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company's stock worth $469,467,000 after buying an additional 710,357 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 174,626 shares of the software company's stock worth $61,117,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Adobe by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,611 shares of the software company's stock valued at $75,462,000 after buying an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,179 shares of the software company's stock valued at $19,312,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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