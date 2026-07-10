DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $270.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the specialty chemicals company's stock. DA Davidson's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDFC. William Blair began coverage on WD-40 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded WD-40 to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded WD-40 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.00.

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WD-40 Price Performance

WDFC opened at $239.42 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $175.38 and a 1 year high of $253.24. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $218.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.83.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $195.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.79 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 30.23%. WD-40's revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. WD-40 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in WD-40 by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 7.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 6.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 476.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting WD-40 this week:

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is best known for its flagship WD-40® Multi-Use Product, a water-displacing spray used for lubrication, rust prevention and cleaning. Since its introduction in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company, the WD-40 brand has become a household and industrial staple. Over time, the company has broadened its portfolio to include complementary maintenance and cleaning brands such as 3-IN-ONE® oils, Lava® hand cleaners, Solvol® solvents, Spot Shot® stain removers and X-14® cleaning products.

WD-40 Company distributes its products in more than 176 countries through retail, industrial and automotive channels.

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