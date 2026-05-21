DA Davidson Increases Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $155.00

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the retailer's stock. DA Davidson's target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.61% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Target from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Target from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $124.11.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.46. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,056,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.25 and a 200-day moving average of $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Target has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $133.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.Target's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Target by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Target

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Positive Sentiment: Target reported first-quarter EPS of $1.71 versus $1.47 expected and revenue of $25.44 billion versus $24.66 billion expected, with net sales up 6.7% year over year and traffic up 4.4%, showing its turnaround is gaining traction. Target Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings

Target reported first-quarter EPS of $1.71 versus $1.47 expected and revenue of $25.44 billion versus $24.66 billion expected, with net sales up 6.7% year over year and traffic up 4.4%, showing its turnaround is gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY2026 guidance, lifting its sales outlook and pointing to stronger full-year performance, which supports the case that refreshed merchandising and store investments are working. Target doubles annual sales growth forecast as turnaround starts to pay off

Management raised FY2026 guidance, lifting its sales outlook and pointing to stronger full-year performance, which supports the case that refreshed merchandising and store investments are working. Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group and other analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, signaling improving sentiment around Target’s earnings power and implying further upside if the turnaround continues.

Telsey Advisory Group and other analysts raised price targets after the earnings report, signaling improving sentiment around Target’s earnings power and implying further upside if the turnaround continues. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary highlighted stronger store visits, digital sales, and category momentum, reinforcing that consumers are responding to Target’s updated product mix and value-focused strategy. TGT Q1 Earnings Call Highlights Early Strategy Gains

Additional commentary highlighted stronger store visits, digital sales, and category momentum, reinforcing that consumers are responding to Target’s updated product mix and value-focused strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated neutral ratings while raising price targets, suggesting the results were good but not yet enough to make the stock a clear top pick.

Several analysts reiterated neutral ratings while raising price targets, suggesting the results were good but not yet enough to make the stock a clear top pick. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage discussing the stock’s five-year underperformance versus Walmart and Costco underscores that Target still has a lot to prove before investor confidence fully returns. Target Badly Crippled By Competition

Coverage discussing the stock’s five-year underperformance versus Walmart and Costco underscores that Target still has a lot to prove before investor confidence fully returns. Negative Sentiment: Some articles and commentary flagged cost headwinds, execution risk, and softer consumer sentiment, which may be limiting enthusiasm even after the earnings beat. Why Target Stock Declined Today

Some articles and commentary flagged cost headwinds, execution risk, and softer consumer sentiment, which may be limiting enthusiasm even after the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Freedom Capital downgraded Target from strong-buy to hold, reflecting concern that valuation and near-term risk/reward have become less attractive after the rally in fundamentals.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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