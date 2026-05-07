DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Price

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $148.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the energy exploration company's stock. DA Davidson's price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.98% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial increased their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.69.

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EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.68. 463,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The business's 50-day moving average is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.43%. EOG Resources's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 18,230 shares of company stock worth $2,522,568 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,592,400 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $230,213,000 after buying an additional 96,200 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.4% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,434 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 18.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97,054 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

Key EOG Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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