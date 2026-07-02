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DA Davidson Upgrades Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) to Buy

Written by MarketBeat
July 2, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • DA Davidson upgraded Palantir from neutral to buy and raised its price target to $175 from $165, implying about 39% upside from the current price.
  • Palantir’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.33 versus $0.28 expected and revenue of $1.63 billion versus $1.54 billion expected. Revenue jumped 84.7% year over year.
  • The stock remains volatile but has strong analyst backing overall, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.85. Recent news also highlights a partnership with Nvidia and continued commercial expansion.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $165.00. DA Davidson's price target suggests a potential upside of 39.19% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PLTR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Phillip Securities increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 7.8%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $125.73 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $301.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.42 and a 200-day moving average of $148.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,481 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $190,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,757,108.80. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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