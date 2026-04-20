Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $13.9999, with a volume of 81546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

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Daikin Industries Price Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Daikin Industries had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.69%.The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1,153.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daikin Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daikin Industries

Daikin Industries is a Japanese multinational manufacturer best known for its heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and related products. Headquartered in Osaka, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control equipment for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its portfolio spans wall‑mounted and packaged air conditioners, rooftop units, chillers, heat pumps, compressors, air purifiers and controls, as well as associated spare parts and aftermarket services.

In addition to finished HVAC systems, Daikin produces refrigerants and fluorochemical products used across the cooling industry, and it develops compressors and heat-exchange technologies that underpin its product lines.

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