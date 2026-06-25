Dale Martin Knecht Sells 6,754 Shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 6,754 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total transaction of $1,416,921.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 68,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,146.50. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

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TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTMI stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $210.57. 1,606,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.09. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $223.83. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $169.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 36.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.00.

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Key Stories Impacting TTM Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting TTM Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TTM Technologies said it will be added to the Russell 1000 Index on June 26, replacing its current Russell 2000 membership. Index inclusion can boost demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with institutional investors. Article Title

TTM Technologies said it will be added to the on June 26, replacing its current Russell 2000 membership. Index inclusion can boost demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to frame TTMI as a growth stock, and the shares have also been hitting new highs, reinforcing bullish momentum after the company’s strong earnings report earlier this year. Article Title

Recent coverage continues to frame TTMI as a growth stock, and the shares have also been hitting new highs, reinforcing bullish momentum after the company’s strong earnings report earlier this year. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 30.4% year over year, which remains a supportive backdrop for the stock.

The company’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 30.4% year over year, which remains a supportive backdrop for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple executives and insiders, including the EVP, COO, CFO and other senior leaders, sold shares at around $209.80 per share. While insider selling does not always signal trouble, the broad pattern can weigh on investor sentiment because it suggests management may be taking some profits after the recent run-up. Article Title

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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