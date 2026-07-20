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Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA) Trading 7.8% Higher - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • DMRA shares rose 7.8% on Monday to $33.95, though trading volume was well below average at about 72,000 shares versus a typical 382,445.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive: several firms issued Buy/Outperform ratings, and MarketBeat shows a consensus Moderate Buy with a $42.43 price target. However, Weiss Ratings maintained a Sell (D-) view.
  • The company recently reported a Q2 EPS loss of $0.62, missing estimates of a $0.39 loss, and analysts expect full-year earnings to remain negative. Damora Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech focused on therapies for fibrosis and malignant diseases.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA - Get Free Report) was up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.95 and last traded at $33.95. Approximately 72,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 382,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Get Our Latest Report on DMRA

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DMRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.23). On average, analysts predict that Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company's stock.

About Damora Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

Galecto Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company developing small‐molecule therapies that target key pathways involved in fibrotic and malignant diseases. The company's research focuses on inhibiting galectin‐3, an extracellular carbohydrate‐binding protein implicated in inflammation, fibrosis and tumor progression, as well as lysyl oxidase‐like 2 (LOXL2), an enzyme that crosslinks collagen and elastin in fibrotic tissue.

Its lead programs include GB0139, an inhaled galectin‐3 inhibitor in Phase II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrosing lung diseases, and GB1211, an oral galectin‐3 inhibitor being evaluated for systemic fibrotic disorders.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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