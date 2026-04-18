Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dana from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dana from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th.

Get Dana alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on DAN

Dana Trading Up 5.0%

Dana stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Dana has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 2.05. The business's fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86.

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Dana had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.13%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Dana Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Dana's previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Dana's dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company's product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana's expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dana wasn't on the list.

While Dana currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here