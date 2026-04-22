Dana Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Dana has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dana to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

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Dana Stock Performance

Shares of Dana stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42 and a beta of 2.05. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21.

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Dana had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Dana will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dana during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company's stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company's product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana's expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.

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