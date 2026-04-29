Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.6 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAN. UBS Group increased their price target on Dana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dana from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Dana

Dana Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. Dana has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dana had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Dana's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,768 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 604,246 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in Dana by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 273,631 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Dana by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,987 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,712 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in Dana by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,303 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 27,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company's stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company's product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana's expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.

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