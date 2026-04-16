Daniel Chism Sells 25,000 Shares of TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) Stock

TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI - Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Chism sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 338,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,073,225. This represents a 6.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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TSS Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSSI traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.97. 1,881,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.72 million, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TSS Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.91 million during the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TSS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSSI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TSS by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 865,350 shares of the company's stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 389,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TSS in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TSS by 31.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,240,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,474,000 after buying an additional 294,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in TSS by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 206,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TSS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TSS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of TSS in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of TSS to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TSS in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.17.

View Our Latest Report on TSSI

About TSS

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc, formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc, is based in Columbia, United States.

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