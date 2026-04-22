Daniel Hennessy Sells 582,139 Shares of Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Stock

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV - Get Free Report) Director Daniel Hennessy sold 582,139 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $3,213,407.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 182,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,006,616.16. This represents a 76.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Innventure Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:INV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.91. 1,698,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.11. The business's 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Innventure, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.96.

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Innventure had a negative net margin of 14,266.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innventure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innventure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innventure by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 56,764 shares during the period. Yorkville Advisors Global LP increased its position in shares of Innventure by 17,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Yorkville Advisors Global LP now owns 1,295,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Innventure by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 782,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 27,886 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innventure during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innventure by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 333,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on INV. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Innventure in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Innventure in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell" and an average target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INV

Innventure Company Profile

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

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