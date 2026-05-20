Daniel Krueger Sells 4,665 Shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $815,112.16. This represents a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.08. 966,467 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,626. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.49 and a 1 year high of $119.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.79 and a 200 day moving average of $111.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is 76.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 972.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 113.9% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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