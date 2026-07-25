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Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Danske Bank logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in Danske Bank jumped sharply in July, rising 372% to 143,686 shares as of July 15, though the short-interest ratio remains low at 0.6 days.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally positive, with four Buy ratings and three Hold ratings, giving the stock an overall “Moderate Buy” average rating.
  • Recent earnings topped expectations, as Danske Bank reported EPS of $0.59 versus $0.56 expected and revenue of $2.32 billion versus $2.24 billion estimated.
  • Five stocks we like better than Danske Bank.

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 143,686 shares, a growth of 372.0% from the June 30th total of 30,443 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,773 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNKEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Danske Bank in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danske Bank

Danske Bank Trading Down 0.4%

DNKEY opened at $27.20 on Friday. Danske Bank has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm's fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96.

Danske Bank (OTCMKTS:DNKEY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Danske Bank had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 40.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danske Bank will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Danske Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danske Bank A/S is a major Danish banking group headquartered in Copenhagen. The firm traces its origins to the 19th century and has grown through mergers and organic expansion into one of the region's largest financial institutions. Its shares are primarily listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, and American investors may encounter the bank's ADR trading on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol DNKEY.

The bank provides a broad range of financial products and services across retail, commercial and institutional segments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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