DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.5933.

DQ has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DAQO New Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price objective on shares of DAQO New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DAQO New Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of DAQO New Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

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View Our Latest Research Report on DAQO New Energy

Institutional Trading of DAQO New Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of DAQO New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DAQO New Energy by 117.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,835 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $21,005,000 after buying an additional 625,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DAQO New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $16,742,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DAQO New Energy by 1,261.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 328,541 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in DAQO New Energy by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,788 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 272,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company's stock.

DAQO New Energy Stock Performance

DAQO New Energy stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a market cap of $816.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.65. DAQO New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.28 million. DAQO New Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. As a group, analysts predict that DAQO New Energy will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DAQO New Energy

DAQO New Energy Corp. operates as a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon and monocrystalline silicon wafers for the global solar photovoltaic industry. The company focuses on serving module makers and integrated solar producers with critical upstream materials, applying proprietary technologies and optimized processes to achieve high product purity and consistently low production costs. Its core offerings include solar-grade polysilicon—used in the ingot casting and wafer slicing stages—and premium mono-silicon wafers, which are a key input for high-efficiency solar cell production.

Founded in the late 2000s and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2010, DAQO New Energy established its first polysilicon facility in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

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