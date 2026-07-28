DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Director Dennis Matheis Buys 14,430 Shares

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO - Get Free Report) Director Dennis Matheis bought 14,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,170.18. This represents a 50.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

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DarioHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ:DRIO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.49. 8,219 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,013. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.09. DarioHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRIO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DarioHealth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DarioHealth by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in DarioHealth by 229.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 62,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 43,513 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth NASDAQ: DRIO is a digital health company specializing in chronic disease management through a smartphone-based care platform. Its core solution combines connected devices—such as glucose meters, blood pressure monitors and smart scales—with real-time data analytics and personalized coaching. The platform is designed to support individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, weight management challenges and other cardiometabolic conditions, offering continuous monitoring, tailored insights and behavioral nudges aimed at improving clinical outcomes.

The Dario platform integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver personalized guidance and education.

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