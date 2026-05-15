Darren Field Sells 4,000 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) EVP Darren Field sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total transaction of $1,017,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,213,045.04. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.4%

JBHT traded up $6.12 on Friday, reaching $260.78. 1,096,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,600. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $225.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $263.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's payout ratio is 27.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 199 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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