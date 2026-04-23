Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.520-1.570 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Dassault Systemes also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.34-0.360 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Dassault Systemes to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Dassault Systemes to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systemes Trading Down 0.2%

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $22.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. Dassault Systemes has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $39.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dassault Systemes stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,451 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company's product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

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