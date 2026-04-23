Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.34-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Dassault Systemes also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.520-1.570 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DASTY. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Dassault Systemes Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $22.09 on Thursday. Dassault Systemes has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business's 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dassault Systemes stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dassault Systemes SA (OTCMKTS:DASTY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,451 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company's product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

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