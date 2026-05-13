Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $25,407,857.44 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $25,407,857.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at $167,002,091.36. The trade was a 13.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Olivier Pomel sold 42,443 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $4,717,115.02.

On Monday, March 16th, Olivier Pomel sold 42,443 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total value of $5,381,772.40.

On Monday, March 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $7,618,637.88.

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Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,555,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,751. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $205.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 540.30, a PEG ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.93.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Datadog from $161.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Datadog

Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive on Datadog after its strong quarterly report. Daiwa Securities raised its price target to $240 from $190 and kept a buy rating, adding to the bullish tone around DDOG. MarketScreener

Analysts turned more constructive on Datadog after its strong quarterly report. Daiwa Securities raised its price target to $240 from $190 and kept a buy rating, adding to the bullish tone around DDOG. Positive Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Datadog’s earnings beat and raised outlook: revenue rose 32.1% year over year to $1.01 billion, EPS beat expectations, and management’s guidance topped forecasts, supporting the view that AI and enterprise software demand are still strong. DDOG Q1 Deep Dive: AI Adoption and Product Expansion Drive Strong Growth

Investors remain focused on Datadog’s earnings beat and raised outlook: revenue rose 32.1% year over year to $1.01 billion, EPS beat expectations, and management’s guidance topped forecasts, supporting the view that AI and enterprise software demand are still strong. Positive Sentiment: Coverage continues to frame Datadog as an AI beneficiary rather than a SaaS slowdown victim, which is helping sentiment and keeping momentum traders interested in the stock. Zacks

Coverage continues to frame Datadog as an AI beneficiary rather than a SaaS slowdown victim, which is helping sentiment and keeping momentum traders interested in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog also announced upcoming presentations at investor conferences, which should keep the company visible but does not materially change fundamentals on its own. Datadog to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Datadog also announced upcoming presentations at investor conferences, which should keep the company visible but does not materially change fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by Yanbing Li and other executives/directors may create some caution, even though some of the trades were reportedly made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG Insider Sells $3,914,239.90 in Stock

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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