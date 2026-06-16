Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $26,055,000.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total value of $26,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,073.60. This represents a 88.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Datadog Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.82. 4,012,518 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,318. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $278.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 607.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business's fifty day moving average price is $180.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.82.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on Datadog from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Datadog from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 30.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,461,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 119.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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