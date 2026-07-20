Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $225.00 to $311.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.84% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Datadog from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Datadog from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.80.

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Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $266.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.11, a PEG ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.54. Datadog has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business's fifty day moving average price is $236.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.73.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at $167,002,091.36. The trade was a 13.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $14,612,847.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at $144,011,846.55. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,439,533 shares of company stock valued at $323,367,430 in the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 7.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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