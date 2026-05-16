Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DDOG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Datadog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.38.

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Datadog Stock Up 2.5%

DDOG opened at $207.98 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $135.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.09. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 547.33, a PEG ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.30. Datadog has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $211.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.Datadog's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 52,832 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $10,000,040.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 622,726 shares in the company, valued at $117,869,577.28. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $6,765,416.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 437,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,871,380.93. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 842,739 shares of company stock valued at $121,023,123. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,946 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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