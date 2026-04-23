Free Trial
→ You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Shares Down 3.8% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Datavault AI logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) fell about 3.8% to $0.7386 on Thursday, with roughly 21.58 million shares traded — a 64% decline from its average daily volume.
  • Analysts are mixed but the consensus rating is Hold with a consensus target of $3.00; Maxim trimmed its target from $4 to $3 (keeping a Buy), Weiss remains a Sell, and Wall Street Zen moved to Hold.
  • The company has a market cap of ~$453.7M and reported $33.82M in quarterly revenue (EPS $0.53), but shows a negative net margin (~202%) and negative return on equity, with institutional ownership around 0.66%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.7386. Approximately 21,579,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 59,137,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7677.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVLT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Datavault AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Datavault AI from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DVLT

Datavault AI Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $453.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.12. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 202.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The business had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Datavault AI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVLT. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Datavault AI during the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Datavault AI during the third quarter worth about $416,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datavault AI

(Get Free Report)

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Datavault AI Right Now?

Before you consider Datavault AI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datavault AI wasn't on the list.

While Datavault AI currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
My crisis of conscience
My crisis of conscience
From Porter & Company (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
By MarketBeat | April 23, 2026
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Penny Stock Volume Surge: 10 Under $2 Trading Like Crazy
Penny Stock Volume Surge: 10 Under $2 Trading Like Crazy
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Stocks on Sale? Here’s What We’re Buying
Stocks on Sale? Here’s What We’re Buying
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Something Big Is Coming This Week – Live Market Analysis
Something Big Is Coming This Week – Live Market Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines