Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Shares Down 3.8% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.7386. Approximately 21,579,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 59,137,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7677.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVLT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Datavault AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Datavault AI from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DVLT

Datavault AI Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $453.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.12. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 202.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The business had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Datavault AI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVLT. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Datavault AI during the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Datavault AI during the third quarter worth about $416,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Further Reading

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