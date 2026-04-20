Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Stock Price Down 2.7% - Should You Sell?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.7375. Approximately 22,687,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 60,373,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7580.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Datavault AI from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Datavault AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.00.

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Datavault AI Stock Down 2.7%

The stock has a market cap of $453.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative return on equity of 64.06% and a negative net margin of 202.09%.The firm had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datavault AI by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Datavault AI in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datavault AI in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datavault AI in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company's stock.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

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