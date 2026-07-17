Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Stock Price Down 5.6% - What's Next?

Shares of Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.3658. 7,364,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 19,257,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3876.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DVLT shares. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Datavault AI from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Datavault AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Datavault AI

Datavault AI Trading Down 5.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $312.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stanley Mbugua sold 62,982 shares of Datavault AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $25,822.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,052,846 shares in the company, valued at $841,666.86. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datavault AI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Datavault AI by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,580 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datavault AI by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Datavault AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company's stock.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Further Reading

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