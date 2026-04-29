Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading Down 2.4% - Here's Why

Shares of Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.6950 and last traded at $0.7039. 15,820,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 57,159,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7215.

Get Datavault AI alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVLT. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Datavault AI from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Datavault AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Datavault AI

Datavault AI Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Datavault AI had a negative net margin of 202.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Datavault AI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Datavault AI in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datavault AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datavault AI Company Profile

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datavault AI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datavault AI wasn't on the list.

While Datavault AI currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here